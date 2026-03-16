Wrong send

To appease the fans, the show organizer promised a full refund to ticket buyers, plus free attendance at a special rehearsal of the band, according to the Standard.

Meanwhile, a top-ranked private university in the United States sent out letters congratulating high school graduates who had been accepted to study there.

However, Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah, also sent congratulatory letters and posted “Welcome to BYU” messages on the online pages of nine applicants who had not been accepted, New York Post (NYP) reported.

High school senior Owen Johansen of Oakton, Virginia, one of the rejected applicants, was initially thrilled upon receiving the letter of acceptance but he was later shocked to see his online “Welcome to BYU” message changed to a rejection notice.

Owen’s parents, both BYU alumni, went to the university to complain and were told that the acceptance notification was a mistake, according to NYP.

BYU apologized to the parents but their son was heartbroken so Owen’s mom, Talai Johansen, demanded that BYU honor its acceptance of the nine students, including her son.

On 4 March, BYU admissions director Chad Johnson publicly apologized for mistakenly giving the nine applicants false hope and said the university will admit the nine students, according to NYP.