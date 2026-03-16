UST stars lead MVP derby

The third-year Golden Tigress ranks third in scoring after seven games, tallying 111 points from 95 spikes, 12 blocks, and four service aces, helping UST secure four wins. Poyos also leads the league in spiking efficiency with a 39.92 percent success rate.

Nitura follows with 147.200 SP, while De La Salle University’s Angel Canino is third with 142.800 SP.

Nitura, who made history in UAAP scoring last season, topped the first round with 136 points from 124 attacks, eight blocks and four aces, and ranks fifth in spiking efficiency at 36.9 percent. She also enters the top 10 in defense, ranking eighth in digs (2.20 per set) and eighth in receptions with 39.16 percent efficiency.

Canino, the Season 85 Rookie MVP, ranks fourth in scoring with 107 points from 92 attacks, 10 blocks, and five aces, and is sixth in spiking at 36.65 percent efficiency. She also ranks sixth in receptions with 39.82 percent efficiency.

Completing the women’s top five in the MVP race are Adamson’s Nigerian open spiker Frances Mordi at fourth with 139.200 SP and Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Gerzel Petallo at fifth with 137.500 SP.

Rounding out the top 10 are La Salle captain Shevana Laput (131.600 SP), FEU middle blocker Jaz Ellarina (126.667 SP), National University rookie Sam Canted (123.704 SP), UST opposite spiker Reg Jurado (120.000 SP), and Adamson setter Fhei Sagaysay (118.000 SP).

In the men’s division, two-time UAAP MVP Ybañez is on track to reclaim his crown with 158.000 SP, while the National University duo of Michaelo Buddin and Leo Ordiales are close behind.