UST stars lead MVP derby
University of Santo Tomas' (UST) Josh Ybañez and Angge Poyos are leading the statistical race for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments, respectively, after the first round.
Poyos, the Season 86 Rookie of the Year, has accumulated 156.22 statistical points (SP), holding a 9.322-point lead over her closest rival, Adamson University’s Shaina Nitura — last year’s top rookie.
The third-year Golden Tigress ranks third in scoring after seven games, tallying 111 points from 95 spikes, 12 blocks, and four service aces, helping UST secure four wins. Poyos also leads the league in spiking efficiency with a 39.92 percent success rate.
Nitura follows with 147.200 SP, while De La Salle University’s Angel Canino is third with 142.800 SP.
Nitura, who made history in UAAP scoring last season, topped the first round with 136 points from 124 attacks, eight blocks and four aces, and ranks fifth in spiking efficiency at 36.9 percent. She also enters the top 10 in defense, ranking eighth in digs (2.20 per set) and eighth in receptions with 39.16 percent efficiency.
Canino, the Season 85 Rookie MVP, ranks fourth in scoring with 107 points from 92 attacks, 10 blocks, and five aces, and is sixth in spiking at 36.65 percent efficiency. She also ranks sixth in receptions with 39.82 percent efficiency.
Completing the women’s top five in the MVP race are Adamson’s Nigerian open spiker Frances Mordi at fourth with 139.200 SP and Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Gerzel Petallo at fifth with 137.500 SP.
Rounding out the top 10 are La Salle captain Shevana Laput (131.600 SP), FEU middle blocker Jaz Ellarina (126.667 SP), National University rookie Sam Canted (123.704 SP), UST opposite spiker Reg Jurado (120.000 SP), and Adamson setter Fhei Sagaysay (118.000 SP).
In the men’s division, two-time UAAP MVP Ybañez is on track to reclaim his crown with 158.000 SP, while the National University duo of Michaelo Buddin and Leo Ordiales are close behind.
The top three in the men’s MVP race all play for Alas Pilipinas.
Ybañez recorded 121 points in the first round with 110 spikes, seven aces, and four blocks, ranking third in the league. The Season 85 Rookie MVP also ranks fifth in spiking (41.98 percent success) and service (0.28 aces per set), while his defense ranks second in the UAAP with 62.14 percent efficiency, helping the Golden Spikers achieve a 5-2 record.
Buddin and Ordiales follow closely with 153.750 SP and 152.083 SP, respectively.