Tricycle drivers to receive P5K aid from DSWD

Tricycle drivers help each other as they fill out forms for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's cash aid program, in Paco, Manila on Monday, 16 March 2026. DPWH will begin the rollout of P5,000 financial assistance to tricycle drivers in 39 designated payout centers in Metro Manila as a response to surging oil prices. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers help each other as they fill out forms for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's cash aid program, in Paco, Manila on Monday, 16 March 2026. DPWH will begin the rollout of P5,000 financial assistance to tricycle drivers in 39 designated payout centers in Metro Manila as a response to surging oil prices. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers help each other as they fill out forms for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's cash aid program, in Paco, Manila on Monday, 16 March 2026. DPWH will begin the rollout of P5,000 financial assistance to tricycle drivers in 39 designated payout centers in Metro Manila as a response to surging oil prices. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers help each other as they fill out forms for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's cash aid program, in Paco, Manila on Monday, 16 March 2026. DPWH will begin the rollout of P5,000 financial assistance to tricycle drivers in 39 designated payout centers in Metro Manila as a response to surging oil prices. JohnCarloMagallon

Tricycle drivers help each other as they fill out forms for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's cash aid program, in Paco, Manila on Monday, 16 March 2026. DPWH will begin the rollout of P5,000 financial assistance to tricycle drivers in 39 designated payout centers in Metro Manila as a response to surging oil prices. JohnCarloMagallon