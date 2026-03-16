Teacher drops legal fight vs Manila’s new garbage fees

The court ruled that Tayam failed to demonstrate a “direct and personal stake” in the ordinance because he lives in Las Piñas and does not operate a business in Manila.

To recall, the ordinance, approved in late 2025, updated the city’s waste collection fees for the first time since 2013. Tayam argued the measure was invalid due to a lack of proper publication and claimed the fees exceeded the actual costs of waste regulation.

However, the court rejected these arguments, noting that garbage collection fees are regulatory in nature rather than a tax. The tribunal also ruled that the petition improperly bypassed lower courts, violating the principle of judicial hierarchy.

Tayam said Monday he respects the decision and will not file a motion for reconsideration.

“I have decided against a motion for reconsideration due to the residency technicality cited by the court,” Tayam said. “While this is a disappointing outcome for Manila’s business owners, I fully respect the court’s decision.”