Solon pushes Surrogacy Regulation Act

A party-list lawmaker has filed legislation to regulate surrogacy in the Philippines, aiming to provide a legal framework for assisted reproduction while protecting children and surrogate mothers from exploitation.

Representative Nathaniel Oducado of 1Tahanan Party-list introduced House Bill No. 8467, or the "Surrogacy Regulation Act." The measure seeks to address a "gray market" created by the current lack of laws governing assisted reproductive technology (ART) in the country.

“Family remains the cornerstone of our nation," Oducado said. "But for many couples facing medical challenges to conception, the path to parenthood has been uncertain and legally unprotected."

The bill would establish a Surrogacy Regulation Board to oversee all arrangements. It also defines medical and legal terms such as in vitro fertilization, gamete donation, and gestational surrogacy.

To prevent the commercialization of human life, the proposal includes safeguards such as mandatory health and life insurance for surrogates and limits on financial compensation. Oducado cited that any coercive or fraudulent recruitment into surrogacy would be treated as a form of human trafficking.

Under the measure, children born through these arrangements would be legally recognized as the legitimate children of their intended parents from birth, ensuring immediate rights to citizenship, custody, and identity.

Oducado said the bill is intended to keep pace with advances in reproductive medicine while upholding human dignity.

The House of Representatives is expected to begin committee deliberations on the bill in the coming weeks.