Seven CTG members arrested in Tarlac

The operation led to the arrest of the seven CTG members, five of whom were arrested by virtue of Warrants of Arrest for Attempted Murder and Qualified Trafficking in Persons issued by courts in Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, and Abra in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

The seven arrested persons are all members of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee of the New People's Army (ICRC-NPA) actively operating in Kalinga and Abra provinces. The rebels are all housed in their hideout at Brgy. Baras-Baras, Tarlac City when the intel-driven operation took place.

Confiscated items during the arrest include: one fragmentation hand grenade; three unlicensed firearms-caliber 5.56 rifle, caliber 45 pistol and caliber 38 revolver; assorted magazines and ammunition; six units of cellular phones; SIM card housing; USB flash drive; pocket WiFi; power bank; Identification Cards, wallets, cash money amounting to P11,000.00, among others.

CIDG Director Robert AA Morico II lauded PCOL Grant A Gollod, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3, and the CIDG Tarlac Provincial Field Unit led by PLTCOL Arvin E Hosmillo, and the joint operating teams for the intel-driven arrests of seven CTG members and confiscation of the three unlicensed firearms and hand grenade.