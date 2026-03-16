OFW remittances rise to $3.02B in January – BSP

However, rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could pose potential risks to remittance flows. Bank of the Philippine Islands president and CEO TG Limcaoco said the primary concern remains the safety of Filipinos working in the region.

“Really, the Philippines is quite dependent on a good number of remittances that come from that area. The Filipinos there tend to be higher paid than the average overseas Filipino worker, so that contributes a significant amount of remittances here,” he added.

According to BPI lead economist Emilio S. Neri Jr., the Middle East hosts roughly 40 percent of all OFWs, although remittances from the region account for less than 20 percent of total inflows.

This suggests the potential impact on remittances may remain manageable unless the conflict escalates significantly.

Despite global uncertainties, economists expect remittance inflows to remain resilient as overseas demand for Filipino workers continues across sectors such as healthcare, maritime services and professional services, helping support domestic spending and the country’s external accounts.