Netanyahu mocks social media rumors of his death

He then jokingly asked viewers, “Do you want to count the number of fingers?” referencing online speculation that his recent televised address had been AI-generated due to an apparent sixth finger.

Netanyahu also urged Israelis to follow safety instructions amid ongoing rocket threats, praising citizens’ resilience as a source of strength for himself, the government, the army, and Mossad.

“We are doing things I cannot share at this moment, but we are striking Iran very hard, and also Lebanon,” he said.

The remarks came as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened to kill Netanyahu. “IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive,” Iran’s IRNA news agency posted on X, amid the third week of conflict between Israel and Iran, supported by the U.S.