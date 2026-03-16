FAITH WITHOUT COMFORT: The Mission of Pastor Eo Soo Beom in the Philippines

I am a Pastor Eo Soo Beom from South Korea My mission work in the Philippines was filled with numerous challenges, yet the fulfillment I found was as profound as the hardships I endured. Living among the hungry, I constantly worry about their next meal and pondered how to lighten their heavy burdens. My days began by patrolling the streets at night to care for those sleeping outside, and then buying bread early in the morning to distribute to the destitute.
Sleeping in a Tent, Building Hope: A Korean Pastor’s Mission Among the Poor of Luzon
I have funded my mission entirely on my own, using the money I earned from construction work in Korea. This allowed me to serve with a clear conscience and a sense of pride. Because I poured every cent into the mission, I rarely had money for myself. Instead of settling in one place, I traveled from one area to the next to spread the Gospel. Having no home of my own, I slept in a small tent whenever night fell. This life of “homelessness” continued for ten years, during which the people in the slums became my true family.
While serving in these communities, it broke my heart to see children walking long distances carrying heavy jugs because they lacked access to running water. This led me to start installing water pumps. To date, I have installed approximately 300 pumps across the island of Luzon. The villagers were overjoyed, expressing deep gratitude that a missionary provided what even the government had neglected. Seeing their joy made me truly happy.
When there was no work, the people went hungry. This drove me to focus on their self-reliance. It became the catalyst for me to provide fishing boats for those in coastal slums. Starting with manual boats and moving up to small and large motorized vessels, I organized teams of three to five households per boat. This initiative improved the livelihoods of about 25 to 30 family members per team. My mission to provide fishing boats continues to this day.
In addition, I have been building concrete block houses for the elderly and the infirm. For homes in need of repair, I provided materials such as sand, cement, and rebar. So far, I have built 32 houses and repaired over 100 more.
I have always kept a close eye on Philippine elementary schools. Believing that these children are the future leaders of the nation’s economy, I have remained dedicated to school missions. Whenever I visit a school, I gift them LED TVs to facilitate audiovisual education. I also make it a point to provide Bibles, new clothes, and favorite drinks to every student, sharing hope along with the supplies. I have also installed computers in schools, as my dream has always been to equip every school with audiovisual facilities. On a personal level, I have gifted hundreds of brand-new mobile phones, laptops, and tablets to students.
When distributing clothes and daily necessities to the poor, I never gave away second-hand items. I always provided brand-new clothes, sharing in their happiness. Many years have passed, and as I look back, the time I spent sleeping in a tent to be with the people of the slums feels as fresh as ever. To help them become self-sufficient, I have supported them in opening barbecue shops and other street vending businesses.
Though the children in the slums may seem to have no hope to some, I always see hope within them. Education is the foundation of a thousand-year plan, and schools are its cornerstone. Providing a better educational environment for the children who will carry this nation is vital to the country’s future.
I will continue to pray for the evangelization of the Philippines, that through God’s blessing, it may rise as a strong nation. I will remain by the side of the people in the slums, and I pray that the Philippine government will be renewed in health and integrity.
We will all work together to help build schools for communities in the Philippines that lack proper educational facilities.
Pastor Yoon Ho-gyun of Hwagwang Church in Korea is a great figure in Korean Christianity in this era. There are many wonderful pastors in Korea, but he is a person who leads his ministry without greed or personal ambition. Over the past three years, he has been building churches, mission centers, and schools free of charge in many parts of the world. During these three years alone, about 150 churches have been built, and the work is still continuing. The cost of construction is astronomical. It will probably remain in the history of Christianity not only in Korea but throughout the whole world. He has also taken great interest in my missionary work and has generously supported the construction of mission centers and churches. I sincerely ask everyone to pray for Hwagwang Church and Pastor Yoon Ho-gyun.
There is also another pastor who cares for me like a real younger brother. She is Pastor Lee ki-ppeum of Siloam Church. She has also been working tirelessly for the revival of Korean Christianity and has shown great concern and sincere support for my missionary work. Wherever she goes, she introduces me and speaks well of my mission. She has given me generous support, and I am very grateful to her. She is like an elder sister to me. I always pray for her. Pastor Lee ki-ppeum is making a remarkable mark in the history of the Korean Christian revival.