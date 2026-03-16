FAITH WITHOUT COMFORT: The Mission of Pastor Eo Soo Beom in the Philippines

Sleeping in a Tent, Building Hope: A Korean Pastor’s Mission Among the Poor of Luzon

I have funded my mission entirely on my own, using the money I earned from construction work in Korea. This allowed me to serve with a clear conscience and a sense of pride. Because I poured every cent into the mission, I rarely had money for myself. Instead of settling in one place, I traveled from one area to the next to spread the Gospel. Having no home of my own, I slept in a small tent whenever night fell. This life of “homelessness” continued for ten years, during which the people in the slums became my true family.

While serving in these communities, it broke my heart to see children walking long distances carrying heavy jugs because they lacked access to running water. This led me to start installing water pumps. To date, I have installed approximately 300 pumps across the island of Luzon. The villagers were overjoyed, expressing deep gratitude that a missionary provided what even the government had neglected. Seeing their joy made me truly happy.

When there was no work, the people went hungry. This drove me to focus on their self-reliance. It became the catalyst for me to provide fishing boats for those in coastal slums. Starting with manual boats and moving up to small and large motorized vessels, I organized teams of three to five households per boat. This initiative improved the livelihoods of about 25 to 30 family members per team. My mission to provide fishing boats continues to this day.

In addition, I have been building concrete block houses for the elderly and the infirm. For homes in need of repair, I provided materials such as sand, cement, and rebar. So far, I have built 32 houses and repaired over 100 more.

I have always kept a close eye on Philippine elementary schools. Believing that these children are the future leaders of the nation’s economy, I have remained dedicated to school missions. Whenever I visit a school, I gift them LED TVs to facilitate audiovisual education. I also make it a point to provide Bibles, new clothes, and favorite drinks to every student, sharing hope along with the supplies. I have also installed computers in schools, as my dream has always been to equip every school with audiovisual facilities. On a personal level, I have gifted hundreds of brand-new mobile phones, laptops, and tablets to students.