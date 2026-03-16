DoJ wins SC nod on evidence rule

According to the department, the rule change was introduced to address persistent problems in the criminal justice system, including the filing of weak or poorly supported cases that burden courts, prolong trials and undermine public confidence in prosecutions.

Under the revised standard, prosecutors must establish prima facie evidence that not only indicates probable cause but also demonstrates a reasonable likelihood of securing a conviction before a case is filed in court.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla hailed the SC’s decision, saying it affirms the department’s efforts to strengthen the country’s prosecution system.

“The Supreme Court’s affirmation validates our bold step toward a more discerning and effective prosecution system. This is not about making justice harder to achieve. It’s about making it fairer, faster and more reliable for all Filipinos,” Remulla said.

The DoJ said the policy aims to ensure that only meritorious criminal cases move forward to trial, which could help improve the quality of prosecutions and potentially increase conviction rates.

It added that the stricter standard is also expected to ease court congestion, protect the rights of the accused and reinforce the constitutional presumption of innocence.

Following the ruling, the DoJ said it will continue implementing the guidelines nationwide while providing additional training for prosecutors and coordinating with justice sector stakeholders to improve investigative and prosecutorial processes.