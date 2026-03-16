De Jesus proud to see ex-ward shine

Diego used to patrol the backline as a libero for de Jesus and the Lady Spikers, winning UAAP crowns in Season 68 in 2006 and Season 71 in 2009.

After her college stint, Diego went back to Lipa City and had some measures of success in the Palarong Pambansa that gave her a chance to coach some of the country’s rising stars like Bella Belen, Ivy Lacsina and Alyssa Solomon at National University Nazareth School and even the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the defunct Philippine Superliga.

Now, she is given the chance to coach the reigning UAAP champion Lady Bulldogs and there’s no better way to display her coaching chops than against her former mentor — De Jesus — last Sunday.

“It’s really overwhelming because she came from my program and she’s now coaching a champion team,” said de Jesus, referring to Diego, who joins the likes of Air Padda and Lerma Giron of Adamson University and Tina Salak of Far Eastern University in the small circle of female coaches in the UAAP.

“It’s flattering to see her shine because she’s one of the first women to coach here in the UAAP.”

In their first ever UAAP encounter last Sunday, De Jesus proved that the mentor is still more brilliant than the student as the Lady Spikers pulled off a 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18 win that completed their sweep of the first round.

The Lady Bulldogs, for their part, suffered their second loss in seven games, but it hardly mattered as sideliners believe that they will eventually face the Lady Spikers anew, this time, in the finals.