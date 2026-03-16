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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (17 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Subtle signs of interference may appear, such as a sudden comment from family or an old contact that may affect the mood.

Health: Energy may feel sensitive because of the March rush.

Career: Steady progress with a possible small positive nod.

Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection from love interference and calm.

OX

Love: Comforting and reassuring. It is perfect for sharing Lenten reflections with your partner.

Health: Solid stamina. Balanced Lenten meals and early rest.

Career: Your hard work stands out. Good feedback may come during final preparations.

Wealth: Stable. Set aside funds for tuition, vacation plans, or Holy Week donations.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy.

TIGER

Love: If jealousy arises, do not hide it. It is better to talk about it openly.

Health: It may be time to return to exercising.

Career: You may be assigned to a new project. Use this as a chance to shine.

Wealth: A small income may come your way. It may be modest, but it is still a welcome addition.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Place a Victory Horse figurine on your working table.

RABBIT

Love: There may be some distance in the relationship. It is time for meaningful bonding.

Health: Your stomach may be sensitive. Avoid cold drinks.

Career: You may receive recognition for a long running project.

Wealth: An order or client may come in. Maintain the quality of your service.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for drive and focus.

DRAGON

Love: A misunderstanding may arise. Stay calm and listen as well.

Health: Experiencing joint pain? It may be due to posture.

Career: Avoid office gossip because it may damage your reputation.

Wealth: You may receive a gift or a free item from an acquaintance.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 9

Advice: Keep mantra beads in your bag for guidance and protection.

SNAKE

Love: An admirer may reach out online. Get to know them first.

Health: Your body is gaining strength. Continue your healthy habits.

Career: Be careful of errors in documents or emails. Double check before submitting.

Wealth: Your savings may decrease because of an unexpected expense.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Use an obsidian bracelet to ward off bad luck.

HORSE

Love: Be supportive of your partner, especially if they are feeling stressed.

Health: Take vitamin C as you may be prone to catching a cold.

Career: Your performance is strong, but avoid becoming arrogant.

Wealth: There may be good news regarding a debt, possibly a condonation.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 1 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in the living room for joy and good fortune.

GOAT

Love: Not every joke is amusing. Be mindful of the tone of your words.

Health: Consider getting a haircut. It may help release stagnant energy.

Career: You may receive good feedback from a client.

Wealth: An old investment may suddenly bear fruit.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Hang a wind chime near the window to drive away bad luck and use a purple crystal to bring peace during Lenten preparations.

MONKEY

Love: You may feel uncertain about your partner. Find the right time to ask questions.

Health: Sleep earlier because fatigue may soon catch up with your body.

Career: Avoid multitasking if it becomes overwhelming. Focus one step at a time.

Wealth: You may receive a refund you were not expecting.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a coin charm bracelet to increase luck in money.

ROOSTER

Love: Honesty deepens the bond. A sweet compromise may emerge in the spirit of Lent, so focus on your partner for inspiration.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Sustaining your energy is important during preparation days.

Career: Efficiency is high and methodical work will bring results. Stay away from politics or conflicts.

Wealth: Rewards may be coming. It is a good time to save for Lenten or graduation expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 6

Advice: A gold rooster pin may boost confidence.

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting energy surrounds you. Quality time feels extra secure during Lenten reflections and bonding moments.

Health: Outdoor walks can help healing. Fresh air and rest are key to recharging.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted people and avoid conflicts to maintain peace.

Wealth: Stable planning. Focus on the future, especially for vacation or family needs.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

Advice: Place a dog figurine at the entrance for protection.

PIG

Love: Warm and affectionate energy surrounds you. Cozy Lenten moments may bring sweetness and peace.

Health: Relax mode is encouraged. Enjoy comfort and proper rest.

Career: You have a creative idea you want to express but you are hesitating. Go for it.

Wealth: You may be interested in entering a new investment.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the altar area to encourage blessing.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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