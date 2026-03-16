Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Subtle signs of interference may appear, such as a sudden comment from family or an old contact that may affect the mood.

Health: Energy may feel sensitive because of the March rush.

Career: Steady progress with a possible small positive nod.

Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection from love interference and calm.