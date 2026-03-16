Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Subtle signs of interference may appear, such as a sudden comment from family or an old contact that may affect the mood.
Health: Energy may feel sensitive because of the March rush.
Career: Steady progress with a possible small positive nod.
Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection from love interference and calm.
OX
Love: Comforting and reassuring. It is perfect for sharing Lenten reflections with your partner.
Health: Solid stamina. Balanced Lenten meals and early rest.
Career: Your hard work stands out. Good feedback may come during final preparations.
Wealth: Stable. Set aside funds for tuition, vacation plans, or Holy Week donations.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy.
TIGER
Love: If jealousy arises, do not hide it. It is better to talk about it openly.
Health: It may be time to return to exercising.
Career: You may be assigned to a new project. Use this as a chance to shine.
Wealth: A small income may come your way. It may be modest, but it is still a welcome addition.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Place a Victory Horse figurine on your working table.
RABBIT
Love: There may be some distance in the relationship. It is time for meaningful bonding.
Health: Your stomach may be sensitive. Avoid cold drinks.
Career: You may receive recognition for a long running project.
Wealth: An order or client may come in. Maintain the quality of your service.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for drive and focus.
DRAGON
Love: A misunderstanding may arise. Stay calm and listen as well.
Health: Experiencing joint pain? It may be due to posture.
Career: Avoid office gossip because it may damage your reputation.
Wealth: You may receive a gift or a free item from an acquaintance.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 9
Advice: Keep mantra beads in your bag for guidance and protection.
SNAKE
Love: An admirer may reach out online. Get to know them first.
Health: Your body is gaining strength. Continue your healthy habits.
Career: Be careful of errors in documents or emails. Double check before submitting.
Wealth: Your savings may decrease because of an unexpected expense.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Use an obsidian bracelet to ward off bad luck.
HORSE
Love: Be supportive of your partner, especially if they are feeling stressed.
Health: Take vitamin C as you may be prone to catching a cold.
Career: Your performance is strong, but avoid becoming arrogant.
Wealth: There may be good news regarding a debt, possibly a condonation.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Place a laughing Buddha in the living room for joy and good fortune.
GOAT
Love: Not every joke is amusing. Be mindful of the tone of your words.
Health: Consider getting a haircut. It may help release stagnant energy.
Career: You may receive good feedback from a client.
Wealth: An old investment may suddenly bear fruit.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Hang a wind chime near the window to drive away bad luck and use a purple crystal to bring peace during Lenten preparations.
MONKEY
Love: You may feel uncertain about your partner. Find the right time to ask questions.
Health: Sleep earlier because fatigue may soon catch up with your body.
Career: Avoid multitasking if it becomes overwhelming. Focus one step at a time.
Wealth: You may receive a refund you were not expecting.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a coin charm bracelet to increase luck in money.
ROOSTER
Love: Honesty deepens the bond. A sweet compromise may emerge in the spirit of Lent, so focus on your partner for inspiration.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Sustaining your energy is important during preparation days.
Career: Efficiency is high and methodical work will bring results. Stay away from politics or conflicts.
Wealth: Rewards may be coming. It is a good time to save for Lenten or graduation expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 6
Advice: A gold rooster pin may boost confidence.
DOG
Love: Loyal and comforting energy surrounds you. Quality time feels extra secure during Lenten reflections and bonding moments.
Health: Outdoor walks can help healing. Fresh air and rest are key to recharging.
Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted people and avoid conflicts to maintain peace.
Wealth: Stable planning. Focus on the future, especially for vacation or family needs.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Place a dog figurine at the entrance for protection.
PIG
Love: Warm and affectionate energy surrounds you. Cozy Lenten moments may bring sweetness and peace.
Health: Relax mode is encouraged. Enjoy comfort and proper rest.
Career: You have a creative idea you want to express but you are hesitating. Go for it.
Wealth: You may be interested in entering a new investment.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Place a silver coin dish in the altar area to encourage blessing.