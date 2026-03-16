Cop suspended for brandishing gun at Eastern Samar resort

PALO, Leyte — A police officer is facing investigation after allegedly brandishing his firearm instead of paying his bill at a resort in Dolores, Eastern Samar, on Saturday, 14 March.
The incident, which was captured on CCTV, quickly went viral online and drew public criticism.
Police Regional Office 8 Director P/BGen. Jason Capoy ordered the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 8 to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.
Eastern Samar Police Provincial Office Director P/Col. Ernesto Macasil also immediately directed an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish the accountability of the personnel involved.
Macasil said the officer was assigned to the Can-avid Municipal Police Station, a town adjacent to Dolores.
The police officer has since been relieved from his post and temporarily reassigned to the Provincial Administrative and Resource Management Unit while the investigation is ongoing. His service firearm has also been confiscated.
“ESPPO reiterates that all PNP personnel are required to observe proper conduct and responsible firearms handling at all times,” Macasil said in a statement.
“Any violation of existing laws, rules, and regulations will be dealt with accordingly and subjected to appropriate administrative and disciplinary actions,” he added.