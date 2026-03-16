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BIFF members surrender to NBI

National Bureau of Investigation Director Atty. Melvin Matibag presents to the media three alleged members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and Dawlah Islamiyah at the agency’s headquarters in Pasay City on Monday, 16 March 2026, after they were taken into custody following their surrender during an operation in Mamasapano on 14 March. Matibag said the surrenderers also relinquished several high-powered firearms, including a Barrett rifle, a Mosin rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, an M203 grenade launcher tube, and two rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.