ASEAN DEFA’s missing engine

Across Southeast Asia, online scams and cyber-enabled fraud have grown into a sprawling criminal industry. Organized syndicates now operate sophisticated fraud networks that target victims across borders, exploiting digital platforms, financial systems and regulatory gaps between jurisdictions. From investment scams to phishing operations and identity fraud, the scale and speed of these crimes have expanded dramatically alongside the region’s digital growth.

The challenge is not merely criminal activity — it is speed.

Today, most scam proceeds follow a familiar pattern. Funds from victims are transferred into “mule accounts,” quickly layered through multiple banks, converted into digital assets, and moved across jurisdictions within hours. By the time authorities detect the transactions, file reports and coordinate with other agencies, the money has already disappeared through complex financial trails.

Law enforcement moves slowly. Criminal networks move instantly.

If DEFA is to succeed as the foundation of a regional digital economy, it must also become the platform for a real-time financial disruption architecture capable of stopping illicit flows before they vanish.

This requires more than broad commitments to cybersecurity cooperation. What ASEAN needs is a dedicated operational framework embedded within the DEFA negotiations — one that links financial institutions, regulators and law enforcement agencies in a system designed to interrupt criminal financial flows in real time.

ASEAN member states should establish rapid financial response protocols enabling authorities to trace suspicious cross-border transactions and issue temporary freeze orders within hours. Financial intelligence units and regulators must be empowered to authorize emergency freezes of suspect accounts for a limited period — typically 48 to 72 hours — while verification takes place. Such mechanisms dramatically increase the chances of recovering stolen funds before they are withdrawn or transferred again.

The establishment of a 24/7 national anti-scam command center and operational contact points should be in place. Each ASEAN member state should operate a permanent national coordination center linking financial intelligence units, banks, e-wallet providers, remittance companies, and law enforcement agencies. These centers would function as operational hubs equipped with AI-driven transaction monitoring systems capable of identifying suspicious patterns the moment they occur. Instead of suspicious transaction reports filed days later, financial institutions would transmit real-time alerts to a shared national platform.

Likewise, secure regional channels for real-time intelligence and information exchange must be created. ASEAN should develop shared databases of scam accounts, mule networks and fraudulent digital wallets accessible to financial institutions across the region.

Once an account or wallet is confirmed as fraudulent, it could be automatically blocked across banks, payment platforms, and digital asset exchanges within minutes. Complementing this system would be blockchain tracing tools and digital asset monitoring technologies that allow investigators to map cryptocurrency transactions and identify criminal wallet networks in real time.

With such systems in place, the response chain changes fundamentally: a victim reports the scam, an automated alert is triggered through AI monitoring systems, authorities issue an immediate freeze order, and the financial pipeline used by criminals is disrupted before funds can disappear.

The objective is simple but transformative — to compress the disruption of illicit financial flows from weeks to hours.

Embedding such operational mechanisms within the DEFA framework would also strengthen ASEAN’s broader digital integration goals. A single digital market cannot flourish if businesses and consumers believe that cross-border digital transactions expose them to unchecked fraud.

ASEAN has long demonstrated its capacity for pragmatic regional cooperation. By structurally integrating a financial disruption system into DEFA, the region can send a clear signal: that Southeast Asia’s digital future will be built not only on innovation, connectivity, and growth — but also on security, trust and the ability to act at the same speed as the criminals it seeks to defeat.