20 Thai sailors return home after vessel attacked in Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck the Thai ship, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because they had ignored “warnings.”

The 20 sailors landed at Thailand’s main international airport early Monday morning and were immediately escorted away by officials without speaking to gathered media.

Agence France-Presse journalists saw the returning crew members board a bus after arriving at the airport.

The vessel’s owner Precious Shipping said Monday that the firm would provide “welfare support for the crew, including medical examinations and mental health assessments,” according to a statement.

Its “highest priority” remained the “continued efforts to locate the three crew members who are still missing,” it added. The company said last week that the three crew were “believed to be trapped in the engine room.”