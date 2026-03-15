Women's group calls for peace

Women's rights advocates from Lila Filipina, Flowers for the Lolas, and Gabriela Women's Party march through Intramuros, Manila on 15 March 2026. Alongside descendants of Filipina "comfort women," they demand justice for atrocities committed during the Japanese occupation. The Walled City, once a garrison for the Japanese Imperial Army, stands as a silent witness to the hundreds of Filipinas who endured abuse within its walls. The group also condemns the expanded US-Israel wars of aggression in West Asia and Latin America and stands with the women and children targeted by global conflict.

Women's rights advocates from Lila Filipina, Flowers for the Lolas, and Gabriela Women's Party march through Intramuros, Manila on 15 March 2026. Alongside descendants of Filipina "comfort women," they demand justice for atrocities committed during the Japanese occupation. The Walled City, once a garrison for the Japanese Imperial Army, stands as a silent witness to the hundreds of Filipinas who endured abuse within its walls. The group also condemns the expanded US-Israel wars of aggression in West Asia and Latin America and stands with the women and children targeted by global conflict. Toto Lozano











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