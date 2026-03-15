War in the Middle East: latest developments

Explosions rang out over Bahrain's capital of Manama early on Sunday, two AFP journalists said.

Bahrain said it had intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran's attacks, which have killed two people in the kingdom and 24 others in neighbouring Gulf nations.

Iraq football team to travel to Mexico

Iraq will travel to Mexico for a 2026 World Cup playoff match despite calls for it to be postponed due to the Middle East war, the country's football association said Saturday.

The national team would depart in the coming days via a private plane ahead of the match scheduled for March 31 in the Mexican city of Monterrey.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia F1 races cancelled

The Formula One races scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled due to the conflict, motorsport's governing body announced.

More Iranian footballers drop asylum bid

Three members of the Iranian women's football team granted asylum in Australia have changed their minds and decided to return home to Iran, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.

One other team member seeking refuge had a change of heart in the past week and left the country, leaving a total of three out of seven asylum seekers from the squad still in Australia.

Attack on Baghdad military base

A drone attack late Saturday targeted the Baghdad airport complex, which houses a military base and a US diplomatic facility, two security sources told AFP.

The drones "targeted the military base" but were brought down just outside the complex, one source said, while a second source said a crashed drone sparked a huge fire outside.

US base in Saudi Arabia targeted

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile salvo at US forces stationed at a major base in Saudi Arabia's Al-Kharj.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia, though its defence ministry said earlier it intercepted six ballistic missiles headed towards Al-Kharj.

Hezbollah in 'direct clashes'

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it was involved in "direct clashes" with Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam late on Saturday, involving "light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled projectiles".

Lebanon preparing to negotiate

Lebanon is working to form a delegation to negotiate with Israel in a bid to stop the war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, an official told AFP, though Israel has not committed to the initiative.

"Negotiations are on the table and preparations are underway to form a delegation, but... neither the timing nor the location has been determined, with Paris and Cyprus being considered," the official said.

Trump warship call

US President Donald Trump urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.

"The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help -- A LOT!" Trump said on social media.

Iran strikes Israel

Iran launched a new wave of missiles towards Israel, Iranian state TV reported.

Jordan intercepts missiles

Jordan's military said it had intercepted 79 of 85 missiles and drones launched by Iran at the kingdom.

Supreme leader's health

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there was "no problem" with the Islamic republic's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, after US officials reported he had been wounded.

Kuwait airbase hit

Two drones targeted an airbase in Kuwait housing US military staff, injuring Kuwaiti personnel and causing damage, the defence ministry said.

Isfahan strike

A US-Israeli missile attack on an industrial area of Isfahan killed at least 15 people, Iran's Fars news agency reported. AFP was not able to verify the toll.

Turkey missile complaint

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Iran was denying responsibility for firing ballistic missiles towards Turkey despite evidence from technical data.

Lebanon 'genocide' fear

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country feared Israel was "moving toward a new genocide under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah" in its ongoing assault on Lebanon.

Energy site threat

Iran will target the facilities of US companies in the region if its energy facilities are attacked, Foreign Minister Araghchi was quoted as saying by state television, after US attacks on military infrastructure on Iran's crude oil export hub of Kharg Island.

Lebanon war toll

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes had killed 826 people, including 65 women and 106 children, since the start of the latest war with Hezbollah, adding that 2,009 others had been wounded.