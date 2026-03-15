Velaris rules PCL Rising Stars U19

CEBU CITY — Team Velaris reaffirmed its status as one of the country’s rising forces in pickleball, edging Dinkasaurs in a gripping 21-19 showdown to capture the PCL Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament title at the Net and Paddle courts here over the weekend.

Powered by Alva Bual, Mervic Jean Indagacan, Rose Bacaron and Sun Lacida, Team Velaris displayed nerves of steel in a championship duel packed with extended rallies, clever third-shot drops, and precise kitchen dinks that kept the crowd on edge until the final exchange.

The Velaris squad recovered from an early setback in women’s doubles before responding with disciplined net play and well-timed drives to claim victories in men’s doubles and the decisive mixed doubles matches, ultimately sealing the hotly contested gold medal and earning a berth in the PCL Asia Grand Finals.