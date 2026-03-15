Velaris rules PCL Rising Stars U19

CEBU CITY — Team Velaris reaffirmed its status as one of the country’s rising forces in pickleball, edging Dinkasaurs in a gripping 21-19 showdown to capture the PCL Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament title at the Net and Paddle courts here over the weekend.
Powered by Alva Bual, Mervic Jean Indagacan, Rose Bacaron and Sun Lacida, Team Velaris displayed nerves of steel in a championship duel packed with extended rallies, clever third-shot drops, and precise kitchen dinks that kept the crowd on edge until the final exchange.
The Velaris squad recovered from an early setback in women’s doubles before responding with disciplined net play and well-timed drives to claim victories in men’s doubles and the decisive mixed doubles matches, ultimately sealing the hotly contested gold medal and earning a berth in the PCL Asia Grand Finals.
The triumph followed another dramatic victory for the Velaris program just two week earlier in Davao, where Shesha Bree Biñas, Chrystelle Marjh Elisan, Izzy Lacida and Jacob Cagas pulled off a thrilling 23-21 victory over the SABR squad in the first PCL leg.
With the twin victories, Team Velaris further strengthened its claim as one of the country’s premier youth pickleball squads while securing another slot in the PCL Asia Grand Finals set in Hainan Island, China next month.
On its way to the finals of the centerpiece event capping the Pickle Fest 2026 organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. and Sunrise Events Inc., Team Velaris topped Flight B in the elimination round, narrowly edging Dinkasaurs, 15-13, in total points to secure an automatic semifinal berth.