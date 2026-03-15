Taduran: One fight at a time

Taduran was impressed by Collazo’s performance, stressing that the unbeaten WBO-WBA ruler proved why he is the 105-pound division’s top dog.

“He put on a great performance…he became a pressure fighter,” Taduran said from his Las Vegas training camp.

Collazo has yet to issue an announcement about his next fight but it was mentioned during the post-fight chat that his camp would attempt to revive talks to face Melvin Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council champion, sometime late in the summer.

But for that to happen, Jerusalem has to survive a tough defense on hostile ground in mid-May when he travels to Johannesburg for a rematch with South African Siyakholwa Kuse.

Same is true with Taduran, who is slated to make the third defense of the IBF jewels on 3 April against Gustavo Perez of Mexico at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.