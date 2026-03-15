Six QCinema shorts to screen at Montañosa Film Festival

Six short films from the QCinema International Film Festival will screen at the Montañosa Film Festival 2026 in Baguio City, highlighting a collaboration between Quezon City, a UNESCO Creative City of Film, and Baguio City, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art.
The QCinema Shorts lineup includes Si Kara: Ang Babaye Nga Nag Daba-Daba (2025) directed by Dale; Surface Tension directed by The Serrano Sisters; Hoy, Hoy, Ingat (2025) directed by Norvin de los Santos; Kinakausap ni Celso Ang Diyos directed by Gilb Baldoza; Water Sports directed by Whammy Alcazaren; and Honey, My Love, So Sweetdirected by JT Trinidad. The program will screen on 28 March at 3:30 p.m. at SM Baguio.
The festival’s Opening Gala on 24 March will also present the short films Vox Humana directed by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, Agapito directed by Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero, and Figat directed by Handiong Kapuno.
Festival founder and director Ferdinand Balanag said the collaboration highlights support for regional cinema and deeper cooperation between the two creative cities. QCinema artistic director Ed Lejano added that the partnership reflects international recognition for cultural initiatives in both Quezon City and Baguio City and may encourage similar collaborations among other UNESCO-recognized cities in the Philippines.
Now on its sixth edition, the Montañosa Film Festival carries the theme “Visions & Voices Unbound: Stories of Humanity, Social Justice, and Hope.” Competition films will screen from 27 to 28 March, with festival activities taking place across venues in Baguio City. The partnership was announced during the festival’s media launch held recently at SM City Baguio.