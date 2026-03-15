Six QCinema shorts to screen at Montañosa Film Festival

Six short films from the QCinema International Film Festival will screen at the Montañosa Film Festival 2026 in Baguio City, highlighting a collaboration between Quezon City, a UNESCO Creative City of Film, and Baguio City, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art.

The QCinema Shorts lineup includes Si Kara: Ang Babaye Nga Nag Daba-Daba (2025) directed by Dale; Surface Tension directed by The Serrano Sisters; Hoy, Hoy, Ingat (2025) directed by Norvin de los Santos; Kinakausap ni Celso Ang Diyos directed by Gilb Baldoza; Water Sports directed by Whammy Alcazaren; and Honey, My Love, So Sweetdirected by JT Trinidad. The program will screen on 28 March at 3:30 p.m. at SM Baguio.