Scenes from this year's Art in the Park

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and artists converge at Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City on 15 March 2026, for the 20th anniversary of Art in the Park. The annual one-day event features dozens of exhibitors and thousands of affordable pieces, continuing a two-decade mission to democratize the local creative scene.

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and artists converge at Jaime Velasquez Park in Makati City on 15 March 2026, for the 20th anniversary of Art in the Park. The annual one-day event features dozens of exhibitors and thousands of affordable pieces, continuing a two-decade mission to democratize the local creative scene. Toto Lozano











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