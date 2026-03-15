Salmon rolls out in-store moto loans

Salmon Finance has expanded its motorcycle financing service with the launch of in-store moto loans through a partnership with Suerte Motoplaza, a motorcycle dealership network in the Philippines.
The fintech company first introduced its moto loans service in the country in 2025. Customers could finance motorcycle purchases through the Salmon mobile app. The new program now places the same service directly inside dealerships.
The in-store loans will start in selected Suerte Motoplaza branches in Metro Manila. Salmon said the service will expand to more locations nationwide in the coming months.
The partnership allows customers to apply for financing at the dealership while choosing a motorcycle. Buyers can receive a credit decision in as fast as 60 seconds.
The loan process runs on a digital platform from application to repayment. Customers no longer need to fill out multiple paper forms or wait several days for approval. Applications, approvals and repayments take place through the system.
Repayments also remain fully online. Customers can manage their loan accounts through their mobile devices without visiting a branch.
Salmon said this process places its credit services closer to customers at the moment they decide to buy a motorcycle.
“For many Filipinos, a motorcycle is more than just a vehicle; it is a source of livelihood, a practical commuting solution, and a way to navigate heavy traffic efficiently. As two-wheeled transport continues to grow in popularity in the Philippines, we are committed to making ownership more accessible through fast, convenient financing solutions. We’re happy to partner with Suerte Motoplaza in bringing this experience closer to customers,” Raffy Montemayor, co-founder of Salmon, said.