Salmon rolls out in-store moto loans

Salmon Finance has expanded its motorcycle financing service with the launch of in-store moto loans through a partnership with Suerte Motoplaza, a motorcycle dealership network in the Philippines.

The fintech company first introduced its moto loans service in the country in 2025. Customers could finance motorcycle purchases through the Salmon mobile app. The new program now places the same service directly inside dealerships.

The in-store loans will start in selected Suerte Motoplaza branches in Metro Manila. Salmon said the service will expand to more locations nationwide in the coming months.

The partnership allows customers to apply for financing at the dealership while choosing a motorcycle. Buyers can receive a credit decision in as fast as 60 seconds.