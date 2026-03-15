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PHIVOLCS: Mayon continues eruptive activity, Alert Level 3 stays

SCREEN grab from the time-lapse footage of minor strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano in Albay this Sunday morning.
SCREEN grab from the time-lapse footage of minor strombolian activity at Mayon Volcano in Albay this Sunday morning.PHIVOLCS
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Effusive eruptions at Mayon Volcano in Albay remain persistent, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a time-lapse video posted on its social media accounts, PHIVOLCS observed minor strombolian activity at the volcano from 9:49 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Volcanic plumes were seen drifting along the slopes of Mayon as the volcano released 2,430 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on 14 March, the agency said.

PHIVOLCS’ 24-hour bulletin also recorded 279 volcanic tremors, 234 rockfalls, and three pyroclastic density signals.

Incandescent lava was also observed flowing down the volcano’s slopes as a result of the continuing seismic activity.

PHIVOLCS said restrictions around the volcano remain unchanged, with Alert Level 3 maintained for the 69th consecutive day.

Mayon Volcano

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