PHIVOLCS: Mayon continues eruptive activity, Alert Level 3 stays

Effusive eruptions at Mayon Volcano in Albay remain persistent, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In a time-lapse video posted on its social media accounts, PHIVOLCS observed minor strombolian activity at the volcano from 9:49 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Volcanic plumes were seen drifting along the slopes of Mayon as the volcano released 2,430 tonnes of sulfur dioxide on 14 March, the agency said.

PHIVOLCS’ 24-hour bulletin also recorded 279 volcanic tremors, 234 rockfalls, and three pyroclastic density signals.

Incandescent lava was also observed flowing down the volcano’s slopes as a result of the continuing seismic activity.

PHIVOLCS said restrictions around the volcano remain unchanged, with Alert Level 3 maintained for the 69th consecutive day.