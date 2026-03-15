PCG welcomes strong public backing for WPS transparency drive

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcomed strong public support for the government’s transparency initiative on Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) following the release of a recent national survey.
PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said the survey results show that most Filipinos support the policy of publicly reporting the movements and actions of Chinese vessels in the disputed waters.
The nationwide survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research Inc. found that 68 percent of Filipinos support the government’s policy of disclosing Chinese vessel activities in the West Philippine Sea.
The survey was conducted from 27 February to 2 March among around 1,200 adult respondents nationwide.
Tarriela said the findings confirm that a majority of Filipinos recognize the importance of transparency in addressing maritime issues.
“Transparency is not provocation; it is the most effective tool to expose aggressive bullies… Our country will remain steadfast in defending what is rightfully ours,” Tarriela said in a post on his Facebook page.
The PCG official said the survey results come at a crucial time as the Philippines prepares to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this year.
Tarriela has also been involved in public exchanges with the Chinese Embassy in Manila over statements regarding China’s actions in the country’s exclusive economic zone.
He emphasized that exposing China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea remains essential, particularly as Filipino fishermen and government vessels continue to face aggressive actions in the area.
“The majority of Filipinos recognize the critical importance of continuing to expose China’s illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions in the West Philippine Sea—actions directed against Philippine government vessels and our ordinary Filipino fishermen—especially as we host ASEAN,” Tarriela said.
“Our objective is to unite the region in defending our collective legitimate rights and to ensure that the maritime order is governed by international law and rules-based principles, not by whoever happens to be the strongest,” he added.
Tarriela said the Philippines will remain firm in defending its maritime rights and sovereignty in accordance with international law.