PCG welcomes strong public backing for WPS transparency drive

The PCG official said the survey results come at a crucial time as the Philippines prepares to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this year.

Tarriela has also been involved in public exchanges with the Chinese Embassy in Manila over statements regarding China’s actions in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

He emphasized that exposing China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea remains essential, particularly as Filipino fishermen and government vessels continue to face aggressive actions in the area.

“The majority of Filipinos recognize the critical importance of continuing to expose China’s illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions in the West Philippine Sea—actions directed against Philippine government vessels and our ordinary Filipino fishermen—especially as we host ASEAN,” Tarriela said.

“Our objective is to unite the region in defending our collective legitimate rights and to ensure that the maritime order is governed by international law and rules-based principles, not by whoever happens to be the strongest,” he added.

Tarriela said the Philippines will remain firm in defending its maritime rights and sovereignty in accordance with international law.