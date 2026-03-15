Palace: End of ICI doesn’t mean end of accountability pursuit

“The fact-finding body, ICI, already turned over its report to the Ombudsman for further investigation. The mandate to pursue those responsible will continue,” Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Viber message to reporters.

To recall, ICI chairperson and retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. said Friday that he had recommended the ad hoc body wind down its operations by the end of the month, citing recommendations and other findings completed by the panel.

De Lima said the ICI only investigated a few flood control projects, mostly conducted in a closed-door manner without live streaming.

“The conclusion of ICI does not signal the end of the inquiry. The Ombudsman and DOJ are still conducting preliminary investigations into the cases submitted or recommended to be filed. Furthermore, they have the power to conduct more investigations motu proprio,” Castro answered.

Reyes said he believes the ICI has fulfilled its mandate under Executive Order No. 94 and that the work initiated by the ICI is now properly situated to be carried forward by agencies established by law.

With the recommendation to cease operations, Reyes said the ICI will remain operational until March 31 “to complete the necessary administrative processes related to its wind-down."