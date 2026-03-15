Is the Oscars still relevant? Watch or skip the show?

For decades, the awards organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have defined prestige in cinema. An Oscar win could instantly elevate a film, a performance, or even an entire career.

Today, however, audiences live in a world dominated by streaming platforms, viral reviews, and global fan communities that do not always align with the Academy’s choices. Some viewers say the Oscars have grown out of touch with mainstream audiences, while others continue to see the ceremony as the ultimate celebration of filmmaking.

Despite the debate, the Best Picture race remains the centerpiece of the night. This year’s nominees are:

• Bugonia — Producers: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, and Lars Knudsen

• F1 — Producers: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer

• Frankenstein — Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber

• Hamnet — Producers: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes

• Marty Supreme — Producers: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet

• One Battle After Another — Producers: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson

• The Secret Agent — Producer: Emilie Lesclaux

• Sentimental Value — Producers: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

• Sinners — Producers: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler

• Train Dreams — Producers: Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler

Before the envelopes are opened, one question remains for viewers in the Philippines: Will you wake up at 6 a.m. to watch, or are you skipping the Oscars this year? 🎬