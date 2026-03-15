‘Ipis Lord’ looking for 200 undiscovered roach species

While fully aware most view cockroaches as disgusting, disease-bearing pests, the 31-year-old University of the Philippines entomologist says they deserve more study — and credit — for their key role in the planet’s ecosystem.

“I also hated cockroaches when I was a child,” Lucanas said with a grin during an interview with Agence France-Presse in the college town of Los Baños, south of Manila.

“Fear of cockroaches is innate,” he conceded, adding he usually tells people “I work in a museum” when asked about his job.

His girlfriend, also an entomologist, is more understanding, though her work focuses on insects less reviled than the cockroach, of which there are more than 4,600 known species.

“It’s possible the real total is double or even triple that,” said Lucanas, unable to hide his enthusiasm.

“For the longest time, no one was studying them,” he said, calling it “sad” given the size and variety of the archipelago nation’s cockroach population.

The massively biodiverse Philippines has about 130 known species, three-fourths of which are found nowhere else on earth.

Lucanas thinks there could be another 200 local varieties yet to be documented.

“Because of their outsized role in the ecosystem, its processes would be hampered if they disappear,” he said.

Like dung beetles and earthworms, cockroaches are detritivores, built to eat and break down dead organic matter — including their own kind — and return them to the soil.

While some cockroach species do carry disease-spreading microbes, a world without them would slow the process of decomposition crucial for sustaining ecosystems, he said.