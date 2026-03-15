Housing projects exempted from land-use moratorium — DHSUD

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) welcomed the decision of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to exempt socialized housing projects from the land-use reclassification moratorium.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the policy will help sustain the momentum of the nationwide rollout of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
The exemption is contained in Department Circular No. 11, series of 2026, issued by the DA on 3 March 2026.
“Malaking bagay ito sa pagtalima natin sa direktiba ng Pangulo—pabilisin ang pagpapatupad ng mga programang pabahay upang matulungan ang ating mga kababayang patuloy na nangangarap magkaroon ng sariling tahanan na ligtas, disente at abot kaya,” Aliling said.
“Sa gitna ng mga pagsubok ngayon, may gobyernong handang umagapay sa bawat Pilipinong patuloy na nangangarap magkabahay. Sama-sama, mapagtatagumpayan natin ito,” he added.
According to the DHSUD, the circular allows approved socialized housing projects to proceed with necessary land-use reclassification processes despite the earlier moratorium imposed by the DA.
Projects implemented or certified by the DHSUD, the National Housing Authority (NHA) and other appropriate authorities are covered by the exemption.
Aliling said the move will help prevent delays in the development of socialized housing projects intended to provide safe, decent and affordable homes for Filipino families, particularly those from low-income and vulnerable sectors.
He added that the policy reflects the government’s whole-of-government approach in advancing pro-poor and people-centered programs under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda.
The housing chief also emphasized that housing development should move forward while remaining aligned with other national priorities, including the protection of agricultural lands and the country’s food security program.
“This development will allow us to move forward with our socialized housing projects without unnecessary delays. This is part of the whole-of-government approach under Bagong Pilipinas—as we protect our agricultural lands and ensure sustainability, we must also make sure that Filipino families, especially the most vulnerable, have access to safe, decent, and affordable homes,” Aliling said.