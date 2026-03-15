Housing projects exempted from land-use moratorium — DHSUD

According to the DHSUD, the circular allows approved socialized housing projects to proceed with necessary land-use reclassification processes despite the earlier moratorium imposed by the DA.

Projects implemented or certified by the DHSUD, the National Housing Authority (NHA) and other appropriate authorities are covered by the exemption.

Aliling said the move will help prevent delays in the development of socialized housing projects intended to provide safe, decent and affordable homes for Filipino families, particularly those from low-income and vulnerable sectors.