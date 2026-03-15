Game developers get further backing from DTI

Through the DTI’s Philippine Creative Industries Development Council Secretariat under the Competitiveness and Innovation Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, reinforcing both parties’ shared commitment to bolstering the Philippine game development ecosystem through industry promotion, talent development, and innovation initiatives.

The said efforts align with the objectives of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act and the DTI’s flagship Malikhaing Pinoy Program.

Through the partnership, the DTI and GDAP will work together to develop initiatives that support Filipino game developers, studios, and creative entrepreneurs.

These include industry events, capacity-building programs, international market access opportunities, and platforms that highlight the creativity and competitiveness of Philippine-made games.

“By strengthening collaboration between government and industry, we create more opportunities for studios to grow, for creators to innovate, and for new talent to emerge,” said DTI Assistant Secretary and Supervising head Nylah Rizza D. Bautista.

For its part, GDAP emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between government and industry stakeholders in building a globally competitive ecosystem for game development.