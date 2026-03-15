Film Academy to hold Luzon guild summit in Baguio

Following the Luzon event, the academy will conduct similar outreach activities in the Visayas and Mindanao, leading up to a national guild summit scheduled in November. During the national gathering, a proposed Code of Ethics for the industry will be presented.

The Film Academy of the Philippines was restructured in 2024 under Executive Order No. 70. The agency is tasked with professionalizing the Philippine film community and supporting film workers through training, guild recognition and legal protection.

Its mandate also includes establishing professional standards and managing the country’s official submission to the US Academy Awards.

To further assist film workers, the academy is developing programs such as the Reel Vision Workshops and Reel Change Workshops, which aim to strengthen skills and capacity in the industry.

The agency also oversees CrewCare, a program that provides welfare support and legal assistance to members of the film community.

Villaluna said the academy remains committed to building an environment where film workers can access training, services and opportunities while maintaining international ties for film recognition and participation in global award platforms.