EAC stuns Perpetual, nears semis

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) inched closer to completing an upset after dumping University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 25-18, 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 women’s volleyball quarterfinals on Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Angel Perez delivered 22 kills, an ace and a block to finish with 24 points for the Lady Generals, who tallied only their second win this season.

But more than that, they pushed the powerhouse Lady Altas to a do-or-die berth for a spot in the Final Four.

“We have a chance to advance further. It’s an even playing field right now, so we will just stay focused and locked in,” said Perez, who also drew support from Ashley Toriado with 16 points and Alex Razonable with 14 markers.

On the other hand, Jemalyn Menor put up 22 points while Cy Almeniana added 15 for the Lady Altas, who are hoping to avoid completely squandering their twice-to-beat edge in Game 2 on Wednesday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor City.