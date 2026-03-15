Dingdong Dantes backs new mental health support program for actors

Under the program, members of AKTOR will be able to use round-the-clock teletherapy with licensed mental health professionals. They will also have access to crisis support, mental health evaluations, and educational sessions focused on emotional well-being. Workshops and preventive tools will likewise be made available to help performers manage stress and maintain balance amid demanding work schedules.

For Dantes, the partnership reflects a deeper mission within the industry.

“Mental health has long been a quiet but constant concern in our community, and working with MindNation allows us to bring that conversation into the light. This partnership helps our actors stand stronger, not just as performers but as individuals, so they can continue creating with confidence and dignity as proud Filipino actors. Together, we’re building a culture where Filipino performers feel seen, supported, empowered, and proud, onscreen and off,” he said.

The collaboration is also meant to spark wider awareness beyond actors themselves. Both organizations plan to launch campaigns and public engagements that encourage open discussions about mental health, promote early intervention, and help break the stigma surrounding emotional struggles.

Meanwhile, AKTOR president Iza Calzado highlighted the importance of being proactive when it comes to mental wellness. She noted that emotional struggles are not always visible, which is why people often fail to notice when someone is already overwhelmed. Because of this, she emphasized that maintaining mental health should be treated with the same importance as physical health.

She added, “The goal is to keep our mental health strong and supported from the start. We need the right tools, resources, and safe spaces to do that.”

For its part, MindNation says the partnership reflects its commitment to making mental health care more accessible across different industries. Company co-founder Cat Triviño said that while mental health issues are often unseen, they can deeply affect a person’s work, relationships, and overall quality of life. Through the collaboration, the organization hopes to normalize seeking help and show that prioritizing mental well-being is a sign of strength.

AKTOR — League of Filipino Actors, often referred to as AKTOR PH, is a professional organization that represents actors working in Philippine film, television, and digital media.

Founded in 2020, the group advocates for the welfare, rights, and professional development of Filipino performers. Its initiatives include pushing for fair labor practices, providing training and support programs, and addressing important issues affecting actors — such as workplace safety, financial protection and mental health.