Dating tips from cast members of ‘The Practical Guide to Love’

The actors also reflected on what advice they would give their own characters before starting a blind dating journey. Ji Min said, “I would tell Ui Yeong to dress comfortably and not overdo it — pace herself when it comes to drinks!” Sung Hoon added about Tae Seop, “While confidence is important, it doesn’t hurt to listen to advice from others before diving into the dating world.” Ki Taek shared, “Ji Su already has such a charming personality. My advice would be to stay true to himself and I’m sure love will follow naturally.”

For those struggling to find love in today’s world, the cast had encouraging words. Ji Min said, “Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Being proactive and intentional can make a difference when it comes to finding the love you’re looking for.” Sung Hoon noted, “From my experience, I believe that you shouldn’t leave everything to fate. Nothing changes unless you take that first step — which is also a key message of our show. Even blind dating can lead to an unexpected connection.” Ki Taek added, “Keep putting yourself out there, and don’t be discouraged if things don’t work out right away. You are enough, and there’s someone out there who will appreciate you for who you are.”

The trio also opened up about their personal quirks. Ji Min is a night person who loves tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), Sung Hoon is a morning person who enjoys sundae-guk (blood sausage), and Ki Taek prefers morning energy and Korean spicy stir-fried pork. Musical tastes vary too: Ji Min currently has the OST “Perhaps Love” stuck in her head, Sung Hoon is a fan of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile,” and Lee Ki Taek loves “Butter-fly” by Ho Jun Young.