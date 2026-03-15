Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There are subtle signs of interference, a sudden comment from family or an old contact.
Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Take a light prayer or short walk and avoid staying up late.
Career: Steady progress. A small positive nod may come for your tasks.
Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection.
OX
Love: Comforting and reassuring. It is perfect for sharing Lenten reflections with your partner.
Health: Solid stamina. Balanced Lenten meals and early rest.
Career: Your hard work stands out and good feedback may come during final preparations.
Wealth: Stable. Set aside funds for tuition, vacation plans, or Holy Week donations.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy and a strong relationship.
TIGER
Love: Flirty and uplifting. If you are single, an exciting new vibe may bring a spark while you reflect. Couples can enjoy a light date to make Lenten preparations more meaningful.
Health: High energy. Take active breaks but stay hydrated and choose fresh foods.
Career: Bold ideas shine. This supports confidence.
Wealth: Small lucky finds may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and a positive flow.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle and romantic. A thoughtful gesture from your partner may come. Do not overthink external comments and focus on genuine feelings so Lent remains peaceful.
Health: Sensitive. Rest, meditate, or do light yoga to recharge.
Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Progress will be steady if you avoid confrontations or office drama.
Wealth: Be cautious with spending and focus on tuition payments.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 4
Advice: Place pink quartz in the bedroom for harmony and gentle protection.
DRAGON
Love: Passionate and meaningful. Deep conversations can bring you closer as a couple.
Health: Energetic. Stay hydrated.
Career: Leadership shines. Take charge of graduation plans or exam.
Wealth: Opportunities may appear. Be wise with expenses while preparing for celebrations.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Use an anti-evil eye charm for power and love protection.
SNAKE
Love: Misunderstanding in the tone of a text message. A voice call might be better.
Health: Tooth or jaw pain may occur. Schedule a check up if the pain has been there for a while.
Career: A friend might offer a new work opportunity. Listen carefully and weigh your options.
Wealth: You may finally receive a refund or payment that you have been waiting for.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a quartz crystal charm in your pocket for smooth communication and trust.
HORSE
Love: You feel impatient with the pace of the relationship. Try creating a new bonding activity together.
Health: Shoulder pain may occur, possibly due to posture. Stretch and adjust your workstation.
Career: You may finish your task ahead of schedule.
Wealth: There is a chance of winning in a raffle or draw. You may try, but do not rely on it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a cinnabar bracelet today to activate success.
GOAT
Love: Someone may approach you asking for a second chance. It is not wrong to listen but do not decide right away.
Health: Do not let your mind be filled with too much noise. Take a walk or meditate even for 10 minutes.
Career: Recognition may be coming your way. Stay humble and consistent.
Wealth: You have been using delivery apps often. Cut back if you want to save more.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Place a wooden bead or brown agate in your wallet to boost income energy.
MONKEY
Love: You do not need to change yourself just to be liked by others.
Health: How is your digestion? Eat more vegetables. Career: You may be asked to speak in front of others. Are you ready?
Wealth: You may find an old item that you can still sell.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 7:30 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a tiger’s eye bracelet for self confidence.
ROOSTER
Love: A secret admirer may be showing signs that you have not yet noticed.
Health: It is a good day for detox. Drink water with lemon.
Career: Do not let office gossip distract you. Stay focused on your own path.
Wealth: There may be a chance to buy something you have long wanted, but make sure it is not through debt.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a hematite stone on your work table for grounding and stability.
DOG
Love: Someone from the past might resurface. Ask yourself if it is still worth it.
Health: Your skin may feel sensitive, possibly due to soap or a new lotion.
Career: You may be tasked to fix someone else’s error. Do it without resentment.
Wealth: You have a business idea that you can pitch. Start small.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Use a rose quartz with citrine combination bracelet for love and prosperity magnetism.
PIG
Love: Have you noticed someone’s consistency lately? That person might be the one.
Health: Avoid too much coffee or energy drinks because it may cause palpitations.
Career: Someone higher up is noticing your efforts.
Wealth: Additional income may come from side activities.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a green jade pendant.