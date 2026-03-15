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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (16 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There are subtle signs of interference, a sudden comment from family or an old contact.

Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Take a light prayer or short walk and avoid staying up late.

Career: Steady progress. A small positive nod may come for your tasks.

Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection.

OX

Love: Comforting and reassuring. It is perfect for sharing Lenten reflections with your partner.

Health: Solid stamina. Balanced Lenten meals and early rest.

Career: Your hard work stands out and good feedback may come during final preparations.

Wealth: Stable. Set aside funds for tuition, vacation plans, or Holy Week donations.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy and a strong relationship.

TIGER

Love: Flirty and uplifting. If you are single, an exciting new vibe may bring a spark while you reflect. Couples can enjoy a light date to make Lenten preparations more meaningful.

Health: High energy. Take active breaks but stay hydrated and choose fresh foods.

Career: Bold ideas shine. This supports confidence.

Wealth: Small lucky finds may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for courage and a positive flow.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle and romantic. A thoughtful gesture from your partner may come. Do not overthink external comments and focus on genuine feelings so Lent remains peaceful.

Health: Sensitive. Rest, meditate, or do light yoga to recharge.

Career: Quiet efforts are effective. Progress will be steady if you avoid confrontations or office drama.

Wealth: Be cautious with spending and focus on tuition payments.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 4

Advice: Place pink quartz in the bedroom for harmony and gentle protection.

DRAGON

Love: Passionate and meaningful. Deep conversations can bring you closer as a couple.

Health: Energetic. Stay hydrated.

Career: Leadership shines. Take charge of graduation plans or exam.

Wealth: Opportunities may appear. Be wise with expenses while preparing for celebrations.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Use an anti-evil eye charm for power and love protection.

SNAKE

Love: Misunderstanding in the tone of a text message. A voice call might be better.

Health: Tooth or jaw pain may occur. Schedule a check up if the pain has been there for a while.

Career: A friend might offer a new work opportunity. Listen carefully and weigh your options.

Wealth: You may finally receive a refund or payment that you have been waiting for.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a quartz crystal charm in your pocket for smooth communication and trust.

HORSE

Love: You feel impatient with the pace of the relationship. Try creating a new bonding activity together.

Health: Shoulder pain may occur, possibly due to posture. Stretch and adjust your workstation.

Career: You may finish your task ahead of schedule.

Wealth: There is a chance of winning in a raffle or draw. You may try, but do not rely on it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a cinnabar bracelet today to activate success.

GOAT

Love: Someone may approach you asking for a second chance. It is not wrong to listen but do not decide right away.

Health: Do not let your mind be filled with too much noise. Take a walk or meditate even for 10 minutes.

Career: Recognition may be coming your way. Stay humble and consistent.

Wealth: You have been using delivery apps often. Cut back if you want to save more.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Place a wooden bead or brown agate in your wallet to boost income energy.

MONKEY

Love: You do not need to change yourself just to be liked by others.

Health: How is your digestion? Eat more vegetables. Career: You may be asked to speak in front of others. Are you ready?

Wealth: You may find an old item that you can still sell.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 7:30 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a tiger’s eye bracelet for self confidence.

ROOSTER

Love: A secret admirer may be showing signs that you have not yet noticed.

Health: It is a good day for detox. Drink water with lemon.

Career: Do not let office gossip distract you. Stay focused on your own path.

Wealth: There may be a chance to buy something you have long wanted, but make sure it is not through debt.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a hematite stone on your work table for grounding and stability.

DOG

Love: Someone from the past might resurface. Ask yourself if it is still worth it.

Health: Your skin may feel sensitive, possibly due to soap or a new lotion.

Career: You may be tasked to fix someone else’s error. Do it without resentment.

Wealth: You have a business idea that you can pitch. Start small.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Use a rose quartz with citrine combination bracelet for love and prosperity magnetism.

PIG

Love: Have you noticed someone’s consistency lately? That person might be the one.

Health: Avoid too much coffee or energy drinks because it may cause palpitations.

Career: Someone higher up is noticing your efforts.

Wealth: Additional income may come from side activities.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green jade pendant.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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