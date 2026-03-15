Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There are subtle signs of interference, a sudden comment from family or an old contact.

Health: Energy is somewhat variable. Take a light prayer or short walk and avoid staying up late.

Career: Steady progress. A small positive nod may come for your tasks.

Wealth: Reminder to pay tuition fees if they are still pending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz or Pi Yao bracelet for protection.