Cherry Pie Picache: Actors should come prepared before filming

Picache acknowledged that every actor starts somewhere, recalling that even seasoned performers were once newcomers. Still, she believes actors should arrive on set fully prepared once a project begins.

“Kesa yung doon mag-aaral, magwo-workshop. I don’t have anything against all of this acting coach. Parang ‘Ha? Ngayon pa lang kayo magtuturuan?’” she added.

Craft, discipline and responsibility

For Picache, acting is not only about talent but also about discipline and responsibility.

The actress said understanding one’s craft should already be part of an actor’s professional commitment once production is underway.

“As an actor, it is your responsibility to know your craft and when you get to know — alam mo na dapat gagawin mo,” she said.

Her remarks reflect a perspective shared by many veteran performers who believe preparation, character study and script work should be done ahead of time, allowing filming days to focus on performance rather than learning the basics.

The role of acting coaches

Despite stressing the importance of preparation, Picache clarified that she has nothing against acting coaches.

She acknowledged their role in helping performers improve their skills but said coaching sessions are most effective during the preparation stage before filming begins.

“Yung acting coaches, that’s good. That’s professionalism pero sana kung mag-acting coach ang isang actor, days prior in preparation for the project and then when you get to the set, fine tuning na lang,” she said.

For Picache, the key is balance—using workshops and coaching to strengthen performances beforehand while ensuring the set remains a place for focused collaboration and execution.

A veteran’s perspective

With decades of experience in Philippine television and film, Picache’s remarks reflect the perspective of a seasoned artist who has witnessed the industry’s evolution.

Her comments have since fueled discussions among actors and fans about professionalism, preparation and the standards expected on a production set.

Whether one agrees or not, Picache’s message highlights a simple principle in the acting profession: passion must be matched by preparation.