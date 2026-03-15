A life of purpose via faith, humility

Eventually, the time came for more focused studies. Two options were presented to him. He could continue his education in the United States or in Rome, Italy. Orly, as his friends called him, was then at the peak of his youth right after college and was curious to see what the world had to offer. During his studies in the United States, he enjoyed watching football during his downtime and experiencing everyday life there.

Soon after, he was called back to serve in his own country. His mission brought him to Cotabato City, which at that time was considered ground zero for militants and freedom fighters. It was not the easiest place for a young priest to serve, but Cardinal Quevedo accepted the assignment with humility and conviction. “I will go wherever I am called to be,” he recalled saying when he received the mission.

Most of his years in ministry were spent serving in this region. Through the challenges and complexities of the area, he continued his pastoral work and commitment to peace and dialogue. In 1998, he was appointed Archbishop of Cotabato by Pope John Paul II, further deepening his connection to the people of Mindanao.

Special friend in Rome

Whenever Cardinal Quevedo visited Rome, the center of the Catholic faith, he would meet with fellow cardinals, archbishops, and priests in the Vatican. Among the people he came to know was the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who would become Pope Francis in 2013.

Cardinal Quevedo belongs to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, while Pope Francis is a Jesuit, yet the two shared warm, memorable interactions. Even when language differences made conversation difficult, they still managed to exchange stories and laughter. Those moments left a lasting impression on him.