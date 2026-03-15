A life of purpose via faith, humility

We all have moments of doubt and pause in life. These challenges are often God’s way of answering our questions. For Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI, his experiences were no different. During the celebration Mass for his 87th birthday at a dedicated residence in Mandaluyong, His Eminence shared in his homily the story of his life and vocation.
Born an Ilocano in 1939, but fondly claiming that his taste buds have roots in Iloilo, Cardinal Quevedo grew up during World War II. His formative years were shaped by lessons from his parents, especially his mother, who constantly reminded the family to live modestly and to always be present for those in need. These values would later guide him in his life of service.
When the time came for him to choose his path, he entered a seminary in Quezon City. It was the beginning of a journey that would take him to places he never expected and introduce him to people who would become part of his lifelong mission in the Church.
Eventually, the time came for more focused studies. Two options were presented to him. He could continue his education in the United States or in Rome, Italy. Orly, as his friends called him, was then at the peak of his youth right after college and was curious to see what the world had to offer. During his studies in the United States, he enjoyed watching football during his downtime and experiencing everyday life there.
Soon after, he was called back to serve in his own country. His mission brought him to Cotabato City, which at that time was considered ground zero for militants and freedom fighters. It was not the easiest place for a young priest to serve, but Cardinal Quevedo accepted the assignment with humility and conviction. “I will go wherever I am called to be,” he recalled saying when he received the mission.
Most of his years in ministry were spent serving in this region. Through the challenges and complexities of the area, he continued his pastoral work and commitment to peace and dialogue. In 1998, he was appointed Archbishop of Cotabato by Pope John Paul II, further deepening his connection to the people of Mindanao.
Special friend in Rome
Whenever Cardinal Quevedo visited Rome, the center of the Catholic faith, he would meet with fellow cardinals, archbishops, and priests in the Vatican. Among the people he came to know was the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who would become Pope Francis in 2013.
Cardinal Quevedo belongs to the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, while Pope Francis is a Jesuit, yet the two shared warm, memorable interactions. Even when language differences made conversation difficult, they still managed to exchange stories and laughter. Those moments left a lasting impression on him.
Even after Bergoglio became Pope Francis, the warmth of their friendship remained. Whenever they crossed paths in the Vatican, Pope Francis would greet him with enthusiasm and call out, “El grande Quevedo!” which means “The Great Quevedo.”
In 2014, news arrived that he never expected. Cardinal Quevedo was already nearing retirement and was preparing to step back from his responsibilities. One day, he received a call from his friend Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who congratulated him. At first, he did not understand why he was being greeted or why his phone was suddenly filled with messages and notifications.
The reason soon became clear. Pope Francis appointed him Cardinal, making him the first Cardinal from a mission territory in Mindanao. It was a moment of great honor not only for him but also for the people he had served for many years.
The Conclave
The year 2025 marked a different chapter for the Catholic Church. Pope Francis passed away, and the College of Cardinals gathered to elect a new leader of the Church. While the public waited for the white smoke that would signal the election of a new pope, the cardinals inside the Vatican were quietly carrying out the solemn responsibility of discernment.
Ultimately, the conclave elected Pope Leo XIV to lead the Church into a new era. Cardinal Quevedo shared that during this time, he had the opportunity to have a brief conversation with the new pope. They spoke about their shared experiences in the United States and even discovered that they both had families in Chicago.
Looking back, he said he wished they had more opportunities for longer conversations during those moments in the Vatican before the election. Still, the memory of those brief exchanges remains meaningful to him.
At 87 years old, Cardinal Quevedo remains sharp and reflective. He continues to live not only through routine but through faith and devotion to God. His message is simple but powerful. People must remember to live modestly while remaining generous with their time, compassion, and love for those who have less.
He also reminds others that no one is perfect. Life does not always have to be taken too seriously. What matters most is staying grounded in faith and in the goodness of the human heart.