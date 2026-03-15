23 March deadline set for fuel subsidy applications in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY — Drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs), including tricycles, in Iloilo City have until March 23 to submit their requirements to avail of the city government’s fuel subsidy program aimed at easing the burden of rising fuel costs.

The Iloilo City Government has opened applications for the Fuel Subsidy Program, directing qualified drivers and operators to file their documents with the Operations Section of the Transportation and Traffic Management Office Iloilo City at Fort San Pedro in City Proper.

TTMO head Ret. Col. Uldarico Garbanzos said the deadline was set to allow the city to immediately process financial assistance for transport workers affected by increasing petroleum prices.

To qualify, drivers and operators must be legitimate residents of Iloilo City and must operate along routes within the city. Applicants are also required to present a voter’s certificate as proof of residency.

Drivers must hold a valid driver’s license, while operators are required to submit their Certificate of Public Convenience or franchise. For tricycle drivers and operators, a franchise issued by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Iloilo City and a Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permit from the Business Permits and Licensing Office of Iloilo City are also required.

Public utility jeepneys must also be included in the validated master list of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Garbanzos said submitted documents will undergo verification, and only applicants with complete requirements will receive the subsidy.

Under the program, jeepney drivers and operators may receive fuel assistance of P1,500 per month through their respective cooperatives, while tricycle drivers and operators will receive P500 fuel subsidy coupons. The subsidy will remain valid until December 31, 2026, subject to the availability of funds.

The subsidy program was ordered by Mayor Raisa Treñas to help cushion the impact of rising fuel prices linked to the continuing tensions in the Middle East.