10 members denounce support for militant farmers’ organization

Ten members of a militant farmers’ organization have denounced their support for the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at Barangay Casongsong, Guimba, Nueva Ecija on 13 March 2026.
According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), the saud withdrawal of support is part of their intensified campaign against CTGs.
The police report stated that joint elements of 2nd PMFC (lead unit), Guimba PS, San Jose PS, Lupao PS, Llanera PS, Rizal PS, Pantabangan PS, Sto. Domingo PS, Licab PS, Quezon PS, Cuyapo PS, PIU, 303rd MC-RMFB3, NICA3, RIU3, RID3, 91IB 7ID PA, and 21SAC-2SAB conducted a Special Intelligence Operation at Barangay Casongsong, Guimba, Nueva Ecija.
The operation led to the voluntary surrender of 10 individuals who withdrew their support from Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB).
The said militant group is under the Alyansang Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon, affiliated with the Kilusan ng Magbubukid ng Pilipinas. Police records disclosed that the said personalities were recruited in 2016 by a certain alias Ka Sammy.
The personalities were identified through their aliases as Tina, 26; Batting, 60; Eva, 67; Melda, 63; Jen, 50; Benny, 64; Ninay, 40; Mila, 65; Nato, 60; And Cecil, 23, all of whom subsequently took their oath of allegiance to the government.
The former militants are now undergoing debriefing with the 2nd PMFC.