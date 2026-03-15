10 members denounce support for militant farmers’ organization

The said militant group is under the Alyansang Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon, affiliated with the Kilusan ng Magbubukid ng Pilipinas. Police records disclosed that the said personalities were recruited in 2016 by a certain alias Ka Sammy.

The personalities were identified through their aliases as Tina, 26; Batting, 60; Eva, 67; Melda, 63; Jen, 50; Benny, 64; Ninay, 40; Mila, 65; Nato, 60; And Cecil, 23, all of whom subsequently took their oath of allegiance to the government.

The former militants are now undergoing debriefing with the 2nd PMFC.