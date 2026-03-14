Workers remove Manila Bay eyesore

Department of Environment and Public Services personnel remove broken floating barriers in Manila Bay on Saturday, 14 March 2026. The barriers, which had long been piled at the edge of Dolomite Beach, were originally used to mark the area and prevent debris from drifting further into the water.

Department of Environment and Public Services personnel remove broken floating barriers in Manila Bay on Saturday, 14 March 2026. The barriers, which had long been piled at the edge of Dolomite Beach, were originally used to mark the area and prevent debris from drifting further into the water.











Copied