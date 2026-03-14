Tiu passes acid test

“It was really fun to be honest. I was like man maybe I’d never get into this press room to talk to you guys. I used to watch you guys on TV asking questions to the coaches,” said Tiu as he addressed the media after Phoenix successfully repelled a fourth-quarter counterattack by the Hotshots.

Evan Nelle secured Phoenix’s victory with a clutch basket with 17 seconds left for a 100-96 advantage. The Fuel Masters then held on for a triumphant start.

“It’s definitely a surreal feeling for me, you know, getting the first win off my back. It’s nice, you know, it’s still something that hasn’t sunk in,” added Tiu, who replaced Willy Wilson at the reins last January.

“I mean, to coach in the PBA is still a dream for anybody. So, for us to come out and win today and it was a nice game. We fought hard and fought to win.”

Phoenix, behind import James Dickey III, Kai Ballungay, Jason Perkins and Ken Tuffin, was in control of the match and even held a 92-79 gap with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Magnolia rallied and trimmed it down to 98-96 after a Jerom Lastimosa basket before Nelle responded with a key basket. A missed four-pointer by Lastimosa forced the Hotshots to bring JC Cullar on the foul line for a split as Magnolia Nuni Omot scored the last basket for the final tally.

“There were some pressure and the guys really responded but again all the credit goes to the players. At the end of the day, they were the ones who made the plays. I’m just here to help them out and sometimes just get out of their way and today we won,” Tiu said.

“So, I’m very thankful and hopefully this won’t be the last time that I get to sit here.”

Dickey III debuted with a double-double of 20 points and 26 rebounds he laced with five assists, a steal and a block.