Son of late Romeo Acop wins Antipolo special election

Dr. Philip Acop, the son of the late Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop, won the special election to fill the seat vacated by his father.
Acop was proclaimed the new congressman of Antipolo’s 2nd District after scoring a landslide victory in the special election held on 14 March.
The congressman-elect thanked the 60,051 voters who supported him in the poll.
He said his victory ensures that the district, once represented by his father, will again have a voice in Congress.
“Sa mga lumabas kagabi at sumuporta, maraming salamat. Ngayong gabi meron na ulit boses ang distrito sa kongreso. At asahan po ninyo na baon ko ang inyong hirap at pangarap sa kongreso at hindi ko kayo papahiyain,” he said.
Acop said Antipolo City Mayor Casimiro “Jun” Ynares III may lead his oath-taking ceremony on Monday, 16 March.
The special election was held to fill the vacancy in Antipolo’s 2nd District for the remainder of the 20th Congress following the death of Rep. Romeo Acop on 20 December 2025.
The elder Acop died of a heart attack shortly after recovering from a kidney transplant.