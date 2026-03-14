Sen. Legarda pushes VAT relief on basic goods as gov’t weighs tax reforms

“The measures will immediately provide relief to those with lower incomes, helping them survive day-to-day and build a better future for their families,” Legarda said.

Under Senate Bill No. 1851, or the Differentiated Value-Added Tax Rates Act, goods and services commonly used by poor and middle-class Filipinos would be subject to a reduced 10 percent VAT, while luxury goods and other high-value items would remain taxed at 12 percent.

These include designer brands, jewelry, expensive watches, premium perfumes, fine art, antiques, private aircraft, luxury vehicles, and premium real estate such as penthouses and luxury condominiums. “Sin” products like alcohol, tobacco, and vaping items, as well as environmentally hazardous items such as legal fireworks, would also retain the higher VAT rate.

“This dual-rate system lowers the cost of living for most Filipinos while ensuring higher-income earners contribute a fairer share through slightly higher taxes on premium, luxury, and environmentally hazardous items,” Legarda said.

“We also hope it encourages our countrymen to spend their hard-earned income prudently,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill No. 1857, or the Murang Bilihin at Serbisyong Medikal Act, seeks to fully exempt essential goods and health-related services from VAT.