Roque: VP Duterte’s ‘desperate enemies’ using Madriaga 

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. on Saturday, 14 March, claims that political opponents of Vice President Sara Duterte are using detained kidnapping suspect Ramil Madriaga to push what he described as a “self-serving agenda” against the vice president.

“Desperado na ang mga kaaway ni Bise Presidente Inday Sara Duterte at ginagamit si Mr. Madriaga para sa kanilang makasariling agenda,” Roque said.

Madriaga has recently emerged in political controversies after making allegations against Duterte that have been cited in complaints and public statements targeting the vice president.

Duterte, however, has denied the accusations and earlier filed a perjury complaint against him.

Roque also rejected remarks made by lawyer Raymund Palad, counsel for Madriaga, who had claimed the former presidential spokesperson took matters personally after Madriaga allegedly helped farmers who were victims of land grabbing attributed to Roque.

“I categorically deny the statements made by Attorney Raymund Palad, counsel for Ramil Madriaga,” he said.

The Duterte ally said he has not even seen a copy of the supposed complaint filed against him, but acknowledged that he knew Madriaga.

“I am not denying that I know Mr. Madriaga. My first personal encounter with him is at the Department of Justice before the National Prosecution Service during the preliminary investigation where I served as counsel for the kidnap victims and Mr. Madriaga stood as a respondent in two counts of kidnapping,” he said.

Madriaga is currently detained in connection with that kidnapping case. The case stemmed from the abduction of two individuals who were allegedly brought to a car shop owned by Madriaga.

According to Roque, the victims had identified the location and investigators had also obtained surveillance footage showing a vehicle linked to the suspect monitoring the victims’ residence prior to the incident.

The preliminary investigation was conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) through the National Prosecution Service, after which the case was filed in court.

He noted that accusations against him only surfaced after Madriaga allegedly attempted to offer him P5 million in exchange for dropping the kidnapping case.

“On the alleged Ombudsman complaint, this only surfaced after Mr. Madriaga’s attempt to bribe me with five million pesos in exchange for dropping the kidnapping case failed."

Roque maintained that both the accusations against him and the claims against Duterte were baseless.

“Nagsama ang mga puwersa ng desperado at masasama ngunit hindi sila magtatagumpay. Sa huli, mananaig ang katotohanan at katarungan,” Roque said.