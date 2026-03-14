Remains of Pinay caregiver killed in Israel return to Phl

Officials from the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, along with Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Dana Kursh, as well as several members of Congress and representatives from the Senate, extended their prayers, condolences, and full support. This is in recognition of the bravery and sacrifice shown by Mary Ann while performing her duties as an OFW.

Kursh said the Israeli government has committed to providing lifetime support to De Vera’s family.

The Israeli envoy explained that under Israeli law, families of individuals injured or killed during a conflict—Israeli citizens and foreign nationals—are entitled to lifetime benefits.

De Vera was killed by an Iranian retaliatory strike after Israel and the US launched an attack on Iran that killed hundreds of people. She died during a missile attack in Tel Aviv on the evening of February 28.

The 32-year-old Filipina caregiver from Basista in Pangasinan had been working in Israel since 2019.