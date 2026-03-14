Pulse Asia survey: 64% of Filipinos back law banning political dynasties

Pulse Asia Research Inc. released its first-quarter 2026 Ulat ng Bayan national survey showing that 64 percent of Filipinos support a proposed law banning or limiting political dynasties.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2026 through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 representative adults aged 18 and above.

With a ±2.8 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level, the poll found that 64 percent of Filipino adults support a law banning political dynasties.

According to the Pulse Asia survey, 17 percent of respondents disagreed with the proposed law, while 19 percent said they were undecided on the issue.

Majority support was recorded in several areas, including Metro Manila (69 percent), the rest of Luzon (74 percent), and the Visayas (73 percent).

Support was also strong among socioeconomic classes ABC (70 percent) and D (66 percent).

Meanwhile, the survey found a three-way split in Mindanao, with 32 percent expressing agreement, 29 percent saying they were undecided, and 39 percent disagreeing with the proposed ban.

Among respondents in Class E, the results were nearly divided, with 36 percent agreeing with banning political dynasties and 41 percent opposing the proposal.

Respondents were asked whether they agree, disagree, or are undecided on the passage of a law that would limit or prohibit political dynasties in the country.