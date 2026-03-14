Police chase boar inside mall

Berlin’s Tierpark zoo told Agence France-Presse it deployed a team to the scene in the southeastern Koepenick district but quickly assessed “that sedating the animal was not possible due to the layout of the premises.”

Police said officers and the zoo team eventually decided it was best to drive the boar out by “constructing a path using wooden pallets,” adding that “the wild boar then returned to the forest, which we assume it came from.”

It was not the first time a wild boar has roamed built-up areas of the German capital, which is surrounded by woods. In mid-2023, a wild boar prowling the streets of southwestern Berlin sparked panic after it was briefly mistaken for a lioness.