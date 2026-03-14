Parañaque resident nabbed in QC for illegal drug possession

As the officers attempted to help the suspect, Alimudin was subsequently arrested after he was found to have a .45 caliber pistol tucked in his waist.

Further investigation of the Paranaque resident’s belongings led to the recovery of the illegal drugs, along with a magazine loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition and a disposable lighter.

Alimudin is set to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Along with Alimudin, the QCPD’s report this Saturday also detailed that it had seized 24.75 grams of shabu amounting to P168,300 from a separate buy-bust operation involving alias “Hasan,” who resides in Barangay Culiat.

Background checks on Hasan revealed that he was previously detained for illegal drugs and for violation of the Anti-Gambling Law.