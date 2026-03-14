P47.6M of shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

Some P47.6 million worth of suspected shabu was seized by authorities during a joint maritime operation in the waters off Barangay Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi, on 11 March 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and law enforcement authorities seized seven kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Sibutu secured the sea exit point, while operatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted the interdiction and arrested two Filipino suspects.

The recovered illegal drugs and the arrested individuals were turned over to the Municipal Police Station Sibutu for documentation and further investigation, in line with President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation involved coordinated efforts from the PCG, PNP, PDEA, Marine Battalion Landing Team-4, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14B, RMFB 1405th, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office.