Ontal posts twinkill in Pickle Fest

Fernan Abangan and Grace Abangan claimed the bronze medal.

Ontal later added another title after teaming up with Peter Escober to edge Quincy Bermudez and Vernini Tangarorang in a tightly contested 15-13 victory in the men’s doubles 35+ final, earning his second gold medal of the tournament.

The five-day event, organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. in partnership with Sunrise Events Inc., featured competitions in the Novice, Low Intermediate, High Intermediate and Open divisions, serving as a buildup to the centerpiece Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament, which highlights the event’s focus on developing the next generation of Filipino pickleball players.

Backed by PCL Asia and supported by Milo, Summit, and Pocari Sweat, the Rising Stars U19 competition, set Saturday and Sunday, allows promising junior players to compete for spots in the PCL Asia Grand Finals scheduled this April on Hainan Island, China.

Winners from the sectional qualifiers will earn the opportunity to represent the Philippines and face the region’s top junior players in the prestigious continental showdown.

Also topping the High Intermediate podium were Charlon Mamacos and Mike Almaden, Harry Radaza and Galvin Collantes, Jhonavie Alloso and Mucoa Despabeladero, and Marc Tagle and Sherry Cu.

Mamacos and Almaden defeated Ludovic Reyes and Angelo Saguran, 15-7, to capture the men’s doubles 20+ title, while Miguel Buagas and Erwin Aba settled for bronze.

Radaza and Collantes likewise dominated Ferdinand Ludo and Edgar Abellana, 15-8, to secure the men’s doubles 50+ gold medal, with Rowen Otadoy and Edzel Lopez finishing third.

Alloso and Despabeladero pulled off one of the day’s most thrilling matches, edging Tomomi and Arlene Yu, 11-10, in the women’s doubles 20+ final.